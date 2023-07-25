Workshop for funding local transportation projects set for Wednesday in Broadview

BROADVIEW, ILLINOIS, July 25 - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today a workshop to help local governments and communities learn about and apply for funding opportunities for local transportation projects will be held in Broadview on Wednesday, July 26.





"Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program has created more opportunities than ever to work with IDOT to improve local infrastructure," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These projects make our communities even better places to live, work and grow a business. We look forward to working with you."





The department's latest Special Programs Assistance Conference will have a morning session with information about the Economic Development Program, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School program and an afternoon session to meet with applicants to answer specific questions:





Wednesday, July 26

Red Door Meeting Place

1519 W. Roosevelt Road

Broadview, Ill.





The morning session will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and feature general information about each program. Staff from IDOT's Special Programs Unit and IDOT's District 1 will be on hand to answer questions. The afternoon session consists of appointments to discuss specific projects and applications with staff one-on-one. Appointments will be in 30-minute slots. Applicants should bring materials related to their projects to assist in preparing applications.





"Rebuild Illinois and the projects it brings to the community have continued the state's efforts to create a more equitable transportation system that connects people with jobs, resources and services to improve access to opportunity," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). "Our community has the ability to receive additional transportation investments that will stimulate our economy, revitalize our area and create jobs."







