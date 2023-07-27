ISSIP Names Two Cisco Executives to Board of Directors

Share This Article

News Provided By

Annie Hardy, Senior Visioneer and Warner de Gooijer, Global Lead for Innovation and Incubation

A hearty welcome to Annie Hardy and Warner de Gooijer to the ISSIP Board of Directors, and our gratitude to Gonzalo Salgueiro who served well for the past three years representing Cisco.” — Utpal Mangla, General Manager IBM and President of ISSIP