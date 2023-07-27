ISSIP Names Two Cisco Executives to Board of Directors
Annie Hardy, Senior Visioneer and Warner de Gooijer, Global Lead for Innovation and Incubation
A hearty welcome to Annie Hardy and Warner de Gooijer to the ISSIP Board of Directors, and our gratitude to Gonzalo Salgueiro who served well for the past three years representing Cisco.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the professional membership association advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Hardy and Warner de Gooijer to the ISSIP Board of Directors.
— Utpal Mangla, General Manager IBM and President of ISSIP
Annie Hardy is a strategist, futurist, entrepreneur, and startup advisor. As the Senior Visioneer at Cisco, Annie projects out the future of human-machine interaction and reverse-engineers that future into meaningful projects and pilots. Her foci range from the Metaverse and Web3 to the Future of Work and Generative AI. She currently sits on the Board of Directors of Global Impact Initiative and has served on ISSIP’s Strategy Council for 2 years. Prior to joining Cisco, Ms. Hardy founded zeet insights, an Austin-based market and design research firm, leading a team that delivered insights around AI, solar, smart mobility, and more. Ms. Hardy has a B.A. in Communication Arts and Spanish, with a focus on Gender Studies, and is a certified practitioner of Strategic Foresight.
Warner de Gooijer leads the Innovation & Incubation office for Cisco’s Services & Logistics. In this role, he oversees a team that discovers relevant technologies and capabilities that add measurable value to the architecture portfolio. Warner joined Cisco in 2006 and has contributed to various functions including Global Lead GIS Office, Global Lead Field Services, Territory Manager North America and special assignments in spare part inventory optimization and customer journey mapping. Warner has 20+ years of experience in diverse industries. His international work experience includes Volkswagen HQ in Germany and General Electric subdivision in the Netherlands. A multilingual business professional, Warner holds an MBA from Northern Arizona University and a BA from the Inholland University of Applied Sciences.
ISSIP President Utpal Mangla of IBM extends, "A hearty welcome to Annie Hardy and Warner de Gooijer to the ISSIP Board of Directors. Also, our gratitude to Gonzalo Salgueiro who is stepping down from the Board, and served well for the past three years representing Cisco, and providing advice as an active ISSIP Executive Committee member."
About ISSIP
A diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (ISSIP - pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions. ISSIP advances innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), with members representing more than 600 companies and organizations, and more than 200 universities in 42 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the power of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
Michele Carroll
ISSIP, Executive Director
+1 925-980-1767
