SCAN Health Plan Celebrates Top-Performing Medical Groups
SCAN Health Plan announces top performing medical groups in its provider network.
— Josh Martin SCAN corporate vice president of Network Management
15 Medical Groups Recognized for Delivering High Quality Care to Older Adults
SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is pleased to announce the recognition of the top performing medical groups in its provider network. SCAN salutes these groups for their exceptional service and for adhering to the highest standards of care set by SCAN’s internal quality metrics.
“We are proud to honor these top performing provider groups who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to providing exceptional care to older adults," said Josh Martin, SCAN’s corporate vice president of Network Management. “Their dedication and hard work exemplify SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“These organizations have shown a commitment to quality and the capability to run high-reliability organizations that set the standard for quality of care in Medicare Advantage,” said Varun Kumar, M.D., vice president and medical director of Quality and Member Experience at SCAN Health Plan.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from SCAN,” said Michelle Best, executive director of CA Quality Improvement and Outreach for Providence Medical Foundation, one of the medical groups that SCAN is honoring. “SCAN’s steadfast commitment to our patients, collaborative nature, and the quality of care we provide together allows us both to achieve the highest level of service and care for our patients. We appreciate the recognition for these efforts, and we thank SCAN for being an amazing health plan to work with.”
SCAN’s internal quality metrics focus on preventive screenings, treatment of chronic conditions, and patient satisfaction. These metrics are similar to those used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in its Medicare Advantage Star Rating System.
For 2023, SCAN is recognizing the following 15 medical groups for their dedication to providing the highest quality of care and service, according to SCAN’s internal quality metrics:
LA County
• Saint John’s Physician Partners
• Facey
• St. Vincent IPA Medical Corporation
• Axminster Medical Group
• Torrance Health Association, Inc.
• Optum
Orange County, CA
• HOAG
• Greater Newport Physicians
• MemorialCare Medical Foundation
• St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare
• Optum Care Network Monarch
San Diego County, CA
• Scripps Health Plan Services, Inc.
Ventura County, CA
• Dignity Health Medical Network
• Seaview IPA
Clark County, NV
• Caremore Health Clark County
Other medical groups are available in SCAN’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 285,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
