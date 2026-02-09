SCAN’s Chief Commercial Officer, Senthu Arumugam, recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40

Senthu Arumugam, Chief Commercial Officer

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, is pleased to announce that its Chief Commercial Officer, Senthu Arumugam, was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 40 under 40 for 2026.This program recognizes the healthcare industry's rising stars age 40 and under who contribute to a culture of innovation and help their organizations achieve and exceed financial, operational and clinical goals.“Senthu possesses the combination of strategic discipline and mission-driven focus required to scale our impact across the American healthcare landscape,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN is fortunate to have him leading our commercial function; his ability to align growth targets with our mission is the key to our long-term success.”“I’m honored to be acknowledged alongside leaders who are driving necessary change in healthcare,” said Arumugam. “This recognition reflects the work we’re doing at SCAN to champion the health and independence of older adults, while proving that nonprofit healthcare can innovate and scale.”In his role, Arumugam leads marketing, sales, and product across SCAN’s $8 billion Medicare Advantage business, driving historic growth and operational performance. Under his leadership, SCAN delivered a 58% year-over-year increase in new member enrollments from 2024 to 2025 and delivered its most successful Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) to date in 2026, enrolling 127,000 new members , a 40.6% increase from 2025.Arumugam also played a central role in developing and driving SCAN’s product and go-to-market strategy, expanding its product portfolio and introducing industry-first supplemental benefits designed to better support caregivers.He also led Health Insurance is Broken , a bold marketing campaign that openly acknowledges the frustrations older adults face with health insurance and positions SCAN as an organization committed to fixing it through a personalized member experience, trusted guidance, and value-based care.His leadership also includes forging a first-of-its-kind partnership with Costco, expanding access, convenience, and choice for SCAN members through one of the nation’s most trusted brands. Beyond growth, Arumugam drove enterprise transformation in his prior role as SCAN’s Chief Transformation Officer. He launched SCAN’s migration to a cloud-based enterprise data warehouse, initiated the modernization of SCAN’s analytics function, and helped drive reduction in administrative expenses, with savings reinvested into new roles and capabilities.Profiles of all the honorees appear in the February issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/40Under40.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 440,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscribe

