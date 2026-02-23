SCAN Launches 'Brokers as Health Navigators', First-of-Its-Kind Program to Elevate Brokers as Trusted Advisors

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, will launch Brokers as Health Navigators, a first-of-its-kind program designed to equip brokers with training and tools to serve as trusted advisors who actively support members in achieving their healthcare goals. The program will launch in Spring 2026 across SCAN’s Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington markets.“MA is here to stay, but it must continue to prove its value — not just financially, but clinically and experientially,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Many of the best brokers are already acting as trusted advisors, guiding members well beyond enrollment. This program builds on that foundation and enables more brokers to help members access care and complete preventive services.”Older adults, particularly those with complex health needs, consistently express a desire for human guidance. While technology can replicate transactional enrollment functions, it cannot replace trusted relationships.Through Brokers as Health Navigators, SCAN is formalizing and strengthening the broker’s role in member engagement and obtaining preventive care. The program will provide participating brokers with training and other tools to assist members in completing specific health activities that support quality and clinical outcomes.During phase one of the program, participating brokers will engage members around three core activities:• Welcome Call Support – Educating new members on the importance of completing their SCAN welcome call and understanding their plan benefits.• Flu Vaccination Outreach – Encouraging and assisting members in obtaining a flu shot, including education on related SCAN-covered benefits.• Annual Wellness Visit Engagement – Helping members understand and schedule their annual wellness visit.Brokers will receive compensation for the additional services they provide under the program when member completion of these activities is validated through encounter and welcome call data.“Brokers are at their best when they advise, guide and stay with their clients,” said Michael Blea, Chief Growth Officer at SCAN Health Plan. “We designed Brokers as Health Navigators based directly on feedback from our broker community, who told us they want to deliver more value and build deeper relationships with their clients. This program creates a clear pathway for brokers to differentiate themselves, strengthen retention and assist members with completing important health-related activities.”Brokers as Health Navigators is also part of SCAN’s broader effort to demonstrate to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) the measurable value that brokers can bring to MA.“We are grateful to our broker partners for their interest in this initiative,” Jain added. “This is just the beginning. Together, we can redefine what it means to serve older adults—not just by helping them choose coverage, but by helping them use it well.”About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 440,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

