SCAN Health Plan Surges Into the Top 10 of Medicare Advantage Plans Nationally

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, announced today that it now ranks among the top 10 MA plans nationally by membership and is the #1 health plan in California (outside of the Kaiser Permanente health system plans), rising from #14 nationally and #4 in the state in 2025 following historic membership growth during the most recent Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).This leap follows a historic AEP growth in SCAN’s history, during which SCAN added 127,000 new members—a 40.6% increase year over year—bringing total enrollment to about 440,000 older adults nationwide, with annual revenue expected to exceed $8 billion.“This is a defining moment in SCAN’s nearly five-decade history,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “In a turbulent environment for MA, our growth and market position shows that there is a place for nonprofit health plans built around the needs of those they serve and not shareholders. Rising into the top 10 nationally demonstrates the essential role for mission-driven, nonprofit plans in the future of Medicare Advantage.”SCAN’s rise comes amid evolving market conditions in MA. While many national health plans have scaled back, SCAN has grown responsibly, focusing on strong member retention, high quality standards, competitive benefits, and a unique member experience. This disciplined approach to expansion is reflected in SCAN’s consistent quality results. For 2026, 100% of members enrolled in SCAN health plans eligible for Star Ratings are in contracts rated 4 STARS or higher from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)*. Notably, in California, SCAN achieved a 4.0-STAR rating for 2026, marking the 13th consecutive year at 4 STARS or higher**. This accomplishment underscores SCAN’s standing as one of the top-rated Medicare Advantage plans in the state.The organization’s “ Health Insurance is Broken ” campaign, which acknowledged frustrations many older adults face with their health insurance, resonated strongly in key markets and reinforced SCAN’s positioning as a nonprofit plan working to fix healthcare through personalized service, trusted guidance and value-based care.“Our rise in the rankings reflects more than enrollment growth, it reflects trust,” said Karen Schulte, SCAN’s President of Medicare. “Hundreds of thousands of older adults have chosen SCAN, and we are committed to showing them the value of our nonprofit mission, our commitment to service, and our focus on quality and improving health outcomes. This milestone proves that scale and mission are not mutually exclusive. You can grow while staying true to purpose.”Founded in 1977 by a group of older adults known as “the 12 angry seniors,” SCAN has grown from a regional MA plan into one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit MA plans, serving older adults in 33 counties across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, in the last six years.As SCAN enters 2026, the organization remains focused on disciplined growth, strengthening broker partnerships that prioritize trusted guidance for older adults, and designing benefits that improve preventive care, care navigation and chronic disease management.At the same time, SCAN continues to expand support for some of the most vulnerable populations. In 2026, SCAN’s Institutional Special Needs Plan, SCAN Embrace (I-SNP), reached record enrollment and is now the largest I-SNP in California and Arizona, underscoring SCAN’s commitment to delivering specialized, high-quality care for members with complex needs.“Nearly five decades ago, SCAN was founded by 12 older adults who believed in a better healthcare experience for themselves and others,” said Schulte. “This achievement honors that legacy and strengthens our resolve to challenge the status quo in healthcare for the next generation of older adults.”*SCAN health plans means H5425 – SCAN Health Plan (California), H0976 – SCAN Health Plan (D-SNPs), H1822 – SCAN Desert Health Plan (Arizona), and H0978 – SCAN Health Plan Nevada; Does not include H5943 – SCAN Health Plan (VillageHealth), H8902 – SCAN Health Plan (Texas), H5244 – SCAN Health Plan (New Mexico), and H4026 – SCAN Health Plan (Washington) because these plans did not have enough data to receive overall Star Ratings in 2026.**4.0-Star Rating includes all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California in 2026 except VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans. 4.0-Star Rating or higher applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2026 except the SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), SCAN Connections at Home (D-SNP), SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), and VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP) plans.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to addressing the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves 440,000 members across 33 counties in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, New Mexico, and Washington. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Across all its entities, SCAN serves about half a million members and patients. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

