Issues of cooperation with the leadership of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

25/07/2023

Today, on July 25, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Director General of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current agenda of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany, while a positive trend in the growth of trade and economic cooperation was noted.

Speaking about the prospects for the development of priority aspects of bilateral partnership, R. Meredov noted the relevance of issues of cooperation in the field of "green" technologies, industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and water management, as well as in the field of education.