Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,529 in the last 365 days.

Issues of cooperation with the leadership of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Issues of cooperation with the leadership of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

25/07/2023

209

Today, on July 25, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Director General of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms, who arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current agenda of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany, while a positive trend in the growth of trade and economic cooperation was noted.

Speaking about the prospects for the development of priority aspects of bilateral partnership, R. Meredov noted the relevance of issues of cooperation in the field of "green" technologies, industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and water management, as well as in the field of education.

You just read:

Issues of cooperation with the leadership of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more