Statement on Passing of Another Person Following Floods

CANADA, July 25 - Today, Nova Scotians received more devastating news. Another life has been lost following the flooding from the storms this weekend.

Our hearts are breaking for the families of the three souls who were lost and for those who still have a loved one missing. I hold these families in my heart as I know all Nova Scotians do.

In Nova Scotia, we have proven we can handle a lot – hurricanes, fires and floods. But none of this compares to the unimaginable tragedy we have experienced this week.

I thank our first responders and ground search and rescue teams for their continued tireless efforts.

We continue to pray for the soul who is still missing.

-30-