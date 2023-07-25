In Allied Premier Insurance v. United Financial Casualty Company, the Supreme Court today holds that a commercial trucker’s insurance policy expired under its terms even though the insurance company hadn’t properly cancelled a separate certificate of insurance on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles as required by state law.
You just read:
Statutory change leads to vehicle insurance policy cancellation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.