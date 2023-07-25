Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,521 in the last 365 days.

Statutory change leads to vehicle insurance policy cancellation

In Allied Premier Insurance v. United Financial Casualty Company, the Supreme Court today holds that a commercial trucker’s insurance policy expired under its terms even though the insurance company hadn’t properly cancelled a separate certificate of insurance on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles as required by state law.

You just read:

Statutory change leads to vehicle insurance policy cancellation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more