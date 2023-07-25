With no specific comment about Kern County Superior’s Court recommendation for funding of a new $78.7 million East Kern County courthouse, the state Judicial Council voted unanimously on Friday to approve a package of budget change proposals.
State Judicial Council moves East Kern County courthouse project forward
