igus Introduces New Food Contact Sample Box for Hygienic Applications
New igubal Food Contact sample box includes a new coupling jointSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the leading global manufacturer of motion plastics, is pleased to announce the launch of an all-new sample box for its igubal® Food Contact (FC) spherical bearing product line. The new sample box allows customers in the food and beverage industry to evaluate the quality and advantages of the food-compliant bearings firsthand. The box contains sample pillow block bearings, fixed flange bearings, rod ends, clevis joints, a magnet, and the newly introduced coupling joint.
More design freedom with the new coupling joint
"To give users even more design freedom in such a hygiene-sensitive area, we are now adding another component to our proven igubal FC series. In addition to pillow blocks and fixed flange bearings, rod ends, and clevis joints, the product range now also includes a coupling joint," explains Dennis Steffen, Product Manager for igubal Spherical Bearings at igus.
Like all igubal FC products, these bearings incorporate optically and magnetically detectable housings made from FDA-compliant igumid® FC material, meeting U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines and European Commission Regulation EU 10/2011. Thanks to the high-performance polymers, the new spherical bearing is also dry-running, maintenance-free, vibration-dampening, corrosion-free, and in combination with a spherical ball, suitable for compensating misalignments.
"When selecting the right spherical ball, customers can choose between several materials, depending on their needs," says Steffen. "The insert made of the material iglide A181 can be used to comply with the strict FDA guidelines. The material iglide FC180 guarantees 100% detectability. Both also meet the EU 10/2011 standard for direct food contact. Customers can also choose a stainless-steel version if a higher tightening torque is required due to the spherical ball."
As with all igus products, they work without external lubricants, which rule out contamination. In addition, cleaning processes can be carried out regardless of the bearings. For more information on igus FDA-compliant and food-safe parts for the food and beverage industry, see: https://www.igus.com/info/fda-compliant
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
+1 800.521.2747
mrielly@igus.net