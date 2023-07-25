Councilmember Luedtke Introduces Bill to Establish a Voluntary 9-1-1 Registry Program

MARYLAND, July 25 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

From the Office of Councilmember Dawn Luedtke

Councilmember Dawn Luedtke introduced a bill today that would improve emergency response by enabling the public to provide personal and medical information to assist emergency responders through a voluntary 9-1-1 registry program.

The voluntary registry established through Bill 33-23, Police – Voluntary Registry for Emergency 911 Calls – Established, would allow individuals or their caregivers to notify first responders that someone at their address has differing abilities or health challenges, such as being non-verbal, sensitive to loud noises or bright lights, prone to avoid eye contact, or exhibits other traits. This information would be included in the County’s emergency dispatch system and regularly updated.

“Voluntary 9-1-1 registry is a proven option to help our public safety professionals better support individuals during an emergency call,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “When our first responders arrive on scene, we want them to have as much information as possible so they can provide the most effective and appropriate care.”

Voluntary 9-1-1 registries are valuable tools already in place in several jurisdictions across the state, including Howard County, where the program has been a success since launching in 2012. The legislation was drafted with guidance and feedback from the Montgomery County Police Department’s Autism and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) outreach unit, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s Mobile Health Integrated Program, the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Emergency Communications Center.

Council President Evan Glass, Council Vice President Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz, Sidney Katz and Kate Stewart are cosponsors. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for September 12.

# # #