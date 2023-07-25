TurnKey Labs Launches Global Competition to Find the World’s Most (Extra) Talented Developer

Turnkey Labs logo Developers Got Extra Talent Show

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TurnKey Labs, a leading provider of offshore software development services, unveils a groundbreaking global talent competition exclusively for software developers.

The first-of-its-kind talent hunt – called Devs Got (Extra) Talent! – allows developers to showcase their talents beyond coding, such as singing, dancing, painting, and much more.

The competition will take place entirely online, with each round being judged by an esteemed panel of top Silicon Valley startup executives and investors.

The winner of the contest will be crowned the “World's Most Extra Talented Developer” and receive $5,000.

“This contest is unique because it creates the perfect opportunity to break stereotypes about developers and promote the breadth of diversity in the software development community,” said Boris Glants, co-founder and CTO of TurnKey Labs. “We can’t wait to uncover all the hidden talent among developers.”

More information about this captivating competition – and the registration form! – can be found here. And this quick video provides a sneak peek of the excitement! Submissions close August 31.

About TurnKey Labs: TurnKey Labs helps startups and high growth tech companies hire top quality offshore software developers without giving up control of the team or the product development process. Based in Silicon Valley, TurnKey’s unique “Yourshore” model builds fully custom development teams across Eastern Europe and Latin America that are perfectly aligned with the needs of each customer.

For more information about TurnKey’s services, please visit our website or contact us at 310-699-6884 or info@turnkey-labs.com.