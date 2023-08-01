Introducing Growlink Copilot Crop Steering

Copilot AI Crop Steering Scheduler Copilot Launch Day Special

We're excited to introduce our newest feature: Copilot, the fastest way to get started with crop steering. No need for manual calculations or intervention.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growlink, a pioneering force in smart agriculture technology and IoT solutions for greenhouse and indoor farms, is excited to introduce the newest and most innovative feature for Growlink Pro subscribers: Copilot, your ultimate Crop Steering assistant. With a commitment to empowering growers through accessible AI technology, Copilot is poised to redefine the agtech landscape by offering operators an unprecedented assistant trained on billions of data points. Let us delve into some of the extraordinary features of Copilot that will take cultivation to new heights:

- P1 and P2 Timer Control: Take precise control of irrigation events with P1 and P2 timers. With precise customization and dynamic dashboards, growers can ensure plants receive the perfect amount of water and nutrients at the right time to support optimal plant growth.

- Target VWC, Dry Back, EC Values: Achieve unparalleled precision with targeted substrate values. Copilot enables operators to dial in the ideal VWC (Volumetric Water Content), Dry Back, and EC (Electrical Conductivity) values for crops, providing the exact environment they need to flourish.

- Smart Strategy Suggestions: Say goodbye to guesswork. Copilot offers intelligent, data-driven strategy suggestions, taking the stress out of decision-making and empowering growers with real-time insights for optimal cultivation.

- Easy Scaling for Commercial Operations: No matter the size of an operation, Copilot is ready to accommodate its needs. From micro-grows to large commercial enterprises, this feature scales seamlessly to fit unique requirements.

- Dynamic Schedule and Target Graphs: Visualize success. Copilot offers dynamic schedules and target graphs, providing operators with a clear view of crops' progress and allowing for informed adjustments for continuous improvement.

- Detailed Analytics: Knowledge is power, and Copilot delivers. Our feature provides detailed analytics, giving you a comprehensive understanding of a crop's performance, allowing for data-driven decisions to refine cultivation practices.

With Growlink Copilot, the days of tedious manual calculations and constant intervention are over. Harness the power of automation and AI suggestions to apply uniform inputs across every harvest, leading to more consistent yields every single time.

To experience the future of cultivation and join the ranks of thriving growers, visit our website.

For a limited time, take advantage of the Launch Day special: gain unlimited access for the next 30 days to experience the power of Copilot across your entire operations. Log in today to harness the power of AI and experience your best harvest yet!

About Growlink

Founded in 2015 in Denver, CO, Growlink is the global leader in the development and implementation of smart agriculture technologies and IoT solutions trusted by over 1,200 farms across the world. The company's platform unites precision facilities controls with powerful cultivation software in a single ecosystem that empowers growers to continually improve quality, yield and the bottom line through insight-driven automation. To learn more about Growlink, visit our website at growlink.ag. To receive updates on Growlink's latest news and features, join us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/growlink/, or on Twitter (@growlinkcontroller) or Instagram (@growlinkcontollers).