FloEnvy Manufacturing Update Strengthens Seed-to-Sale Solution For MSOs

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FloEnvy is excited to announce an update to its Enterprise product tier that sets the bar for Manufacturing software in the cannabis seed-to-sale space.

Multi-state operators have been struggling to find a seed-to-sale software solution that can manage post-harvest workflows across multiple manufacturing sites - in addition to their cultivation, compliance, transportation and sales.

Most seed-to-sale vendors are limited to out-of-the-box configurations that fail to scale across multiple facilities. On the other hand, big box ERP solutions can be too cumbersome to learn and can take years to install.

FloEnvy’s enhanced manufacturing solution offers cultivators a complete system to manage operations at all of their sites through a self-serve platform. Users can define custom tasks and workflows in seconds with customizable templates. FloEnvy’s flexible schema means all existing spreadsheets and processes can be captured in a single system.

All production runs are synced to one calendar for transparent production planning. Generate production schedules for your team that are always up-to-date and in sync with material availability. Fuel business intelligence dashboards with cost of goods (COGS) tracking and output metrics for each manufacturing step.

For large cultivators and MSOs looking to replace multiple applications and repetitive manual tasks for their manufacturing, FloEnvy’s Enterprise solution is ready to go in weeks rather than months. Teams work better and produce more efficiently when production planning, inventory management, workflow management, and business intelligence features are combined into one manufacturing system.

