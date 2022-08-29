Metrc Compliance Just Got Easier With A Free Tool - CannaSheets

Metrc users now have a free solution available to simplify and improve their experience with the compliance system - powered by G2 5-star company, FloEnvy.

After years of successfully reducing complexity and data-entry time for growers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, and other Metrc states with their full cultivation management platform, FloEnvy utilized the knowledge and experience gained to develop a free-to-use tool for Metrc administrators, consultants, and power-users known as CannaSheets. The groundbreaking application drastically improves the process and experience when uploading compliance data spreadsheets to Metrc.

CannaSheets helps users upload spreadsheets of data for cultivation actions such as “Create Plantings” “Immature Growth Phase” “Move Plants” “Destroy Plants” “Harvest Plants” and more. Although Metrc does have a CSV Upload tool built-in to their UI, it comes with limitations that negatively impact the user experience. CannaSheets has directly addressed the most problematic issues:

- Spreadsheets are no longer limited to 500 rows. CannaSheets can support up to 12,000 rows of data for a single upload.

- No more flying blind with errors. CannaSheets live status updates flag rows as accepted or rejected and will display detailed error messages, helping users pinpoint the exact issue and how to remediate it.

- Reupload with precision. When errors are encountered, users can edit the incorrect rows directly in CannaSheets, and re-upload just the rejected rows.

- No server available? No problem. For those times when Metrc servers are down or unavailable, spreadsheets can be saved directly on CannaSheets, then accessed, edited, and uploaded at any point.

Start using the missing tool for Metrc compliance today! No stress. No file limits. No surprises.

CannaSheets by FloEnvy

About FloEnvy

FloEnvy is an international technology company that provides the best software solutions to cannabis cultivators. From startup farms to the largest commercial grows in the world, FloEnvy eliminates disorganization and frustration by managing employees, plants, sales, distribution, and compliance with a single system. FloEnvy’s seed-to-sale software uses real-time data to maximize insight into your operation, leading to higher yields and maximum profits. With happy clients across 5 countries and 18 METRC states, FloEnvy is the only software capable of handling the full cannabis supply chain on a global scale.