Rep. Thai Selected for CSG Henry Toll Fellowship

OLYMPIA – The Council of State Governments (CSG) has announced that Rep. My-Linh Thai, D-Bellevue, has been selected to participate in the 2023 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. In total, forty-seven outstanding state leaders were chosen for the national leadership development program for government officials.

The Henry Toll Fellowship is the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth, empower leaders to collaborate and communicate more effectively, and provide nonpartisan networking and relationship-building opportunities.

“I am honored to have been selected by CSG for this fellowship” shared Rep. Thai. “As representatives of diverse communities, my colleagues and I have made important progress to uplift all communities, support working families, and lead on key issues like reproductive rights. With this new opportunity, I am eager to become a more effective leader and help our state continue to progress on the issues that mean the most to our neighbors.”

The Fellowship honors the founder of CSG, Henry Toll, who, as a former state senator from Colorado, was the driving force behind the creation of CSG in 1933. There are more than 1,350 graduates of the Toll Fellowship, including five state/territorial house speakers, three sitting state supreme court justices, 10 sitting members of Congress, five sitting governors and more than 200 Toll alumni currently serving as state/territorial legislators.

For more information on the CSG Henry Toll Fellowship, visit: csgovts.info/tolls23.