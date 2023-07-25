The Creator Economy will kill Traditional Media by 2030 - Alex Roa
Serial entrepreneur and marketing expert, Alex Roa, predicts a major upheaval in the global media landscape by 2030.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur and marketing expert, Alex Roa, predicts a major upheaval in the global media landscape by 2030. Based on a comprehensive analysis of media consumption trends, Roa anticipates the vibrant creator economy will fully replace traditional media within the next seven years.
Western audiences, particularly younger demographics, are expressing escalating dissatisfaction with Hollywood and mainstream media. Factors such as a perceived lack of authenticity, relatability, and representation in traditional media, coupled with disruptions like the recent writers' strike, are stifling any potential comeback for these institutions.
Simultaneously, the creator economy is experiencing a meteoric rise. Powered by widespread social media usage, increasingly accessible technology, and a societal pivot towards digital content, the creator space thrives with dynamism and fluidity, characteristics absent from the bureaucratic-laden traditional media industry.
Roa recognizes the 'iPad kid' phenomenon as a crucial driver for this shift. Generation Alpha, those born from 2010 onwards, are primary consumers of digital entertainment platforms such as YouTube. The rise of family channels and kid-friendly content allows this generation to do more than consume content passively—they actively participate, shape global trends, and build digital communities.
"The widespread reach of digital platforms is allowing creators from all corners of the world to access this emerging global audience," Roa explains. "It fosters a sense of international unity and understanding that wasn't feasible with localized TV networks. This trend is shaping the future of society, nurturing a generation that values authenticity, diversity, and global unity."
Roa credits recent developments in internet accessibility as a significant facilitator of this trend. Innovations like SpaceX's Starlink and the decreasing cost of technology are connecting remote and underserved communities to the digital world. This accessibility democratizes digital content creation and consumption, fostering a truly global and diverse media landscape.
"By 2030, practically every person on earth will have readily available access to the internet and be connected by their social media platforms of choice," Roa predicts. "We're not just looking at a shift in media consumption patterns, but an evolution of global culture itself."
As dissatisfaction with traditional media continues to grow, the flourishing creator economy shows no signs of slowing down. Roa predicts it is carving a new path for the future of entertainment and culture. Creators worldwide, equipped with the freedom to create and the capability to connect directly with audiences, are set to redefine the future of media and entertainment.
"This is a replay of 'Video Killed the Radio Star,' but on a global scale," Roa reflects. "As we're moving from the age of traditional media, the new age of creator-led content is set to revolutionize our culture and our connection with each other."
