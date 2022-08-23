Culture Club Spearheads Expansion to New Markets; Opens LATAM Division
Expanding on being the largest creator community in the world, Alex Roa’s Culture Club signs key partnerships in LATAM – growing the company's global presenseHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Roa couldn’t help but see the disparity between internet culture and consumer trends. When he realized there were no solutions for helping brands gain an international digital presence like what he had in mind, he created The Culture Club. Just over a year since the company’s launch, The Culture Club is a major market disruptor and has become the largest creator community in the world.
Now, Roa and his team have announced an exciting expansion that will bring culture and social media marketing together in Latin America and, ultimately, beyond.
Turning to influencers and startups in Latin America, there are many obstacles paving the path to success. Statistics show that just 25% of startups in Latin America survive. There are a number of factors, but effective marketing in the digital landscape that is both reliable and strategic has historically been common issue in the region.
This issue is one also felt by Roa, who understands the US market and how structurally the Latin American markets differ. Businesses and influencers trying to build traction there are met by a lack of structure and knowledge, which only upends any work they do in the long run.
On the heels of The Culture Club’s successful first year of business, they are planning an expansion that will help solve these types of barriers.
The Culture Club Influencer Alliance of Latin America, dubbed “La Alianza Influencia” will include all of Latin America, focusing on Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, along with a growing list of countries. inside of an exclusive network of influencers and creators who will offer regional and country-respective sponsored content for Culture Club’s existing clientele base, as well as new clientele who are planning to engage in the region. Through Roa’s leadership, Latin American content creators and influencers will make the very most of their digital presences, and those looking for digital content marketing solutions will be able to benefit from the structural prowess featured by Culture Club’s US presence.
Since its founding, The Culture Club has stood apart for its ability to analyze each and every client and provide bespoke strategies and solutions for their specific needs. Online branding, influencer marketing, and social media outreach are tailored for each individual client. This tradition is echoed in the plans of the Influencer Alliance. This model is beginning in Latin America, but it’s also slated to be expanded to other areas in the world where culture and digital marketing are still not yet meeting eye-to-eye for long term marketing solutions.
While The Culture Club already has an extended global network that reaches areas such as Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, the creation of La Alianza Influencia will bring that network closer together as the company allocated more resources to driving a more focused growth plan in the region.
In today’s time, simply bringing content online isn’t enough. The Culture Club is helping clients successfully get incredible content viewed by the right audiences, a tradition their team looks forward to delivering to clients around the world. Learn more at http://thecultureclub.us.
ABOUT THE CULTURE CLUB
The Culture Club is the premier global creator community, offering a comprehensive content, digital, and influencer needs all in one space.
CONTACT
Alex Roa
The Culture Club
Phone: 832-308-8345
E-mail: alex@thecultureclub.us
Website: http://thecultureclub.us
Alex Roa
The Culture Club
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other