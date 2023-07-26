Subaru of America & Fitzgerald Subaru Dealerships Make $60,000 Donation to the Humane Rescue Alliance
The $60,000 contribution from Subaru of America and Fitzgerald Auto Mall will directly benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance's programs and initiatives.
By selecting the Humane Rescue Alliance as its hometown charity, Fitzgerald strengthens its enduring legacy of championing animal welfare in our region and helping more animals find loving homes.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Subaru dealerships from Rockville and Gaithersburg, the leading automotive dealership group known for their commitment to community engagement, have announced the continuation of their partnership with Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) with a substantial donation of $60,000 as part of the Subaru Hometown Charities program. This generous contribution is made possible by Subaru of America and aims to support the HRA’s crucial efforts in animal rescue, fostering, adoption, and welfare.
The Humane Rescue Alliance is a well-established nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and advocating for animals in need. HRA provides a wide range of services, including sheltering, fostering, adoption, and animal control. The alliance's unwavering commitment to advocating for positive change and creating a compassionate community for animals aligns perfectly with Fitzgerald Auto Mall's core values and vision.
The longstanding partnership between HRA and Fitzgerald Subaru exemplifies Fitzgerald’s commitment to animal welfare. This commitment extends beyond just this recent donation, as Fitzgerald actively encourages employees and customers to consider pet adoption, contribute to supplies needed at the shelter, and host multiple pet adoption events at their dealerships throughout the year. "Dottie Fitzgerald and her team at Fitzgerald Subaru passionately promote positive change in our community for both people and animals," said Andrea Messina, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at HRA. "By selecting the Humane Rescue Alliance as its hometown charity, Fitzgerald strengthens its enduring legacy of championing animal welfare in our region and helping more animals find loving homes. We are immensely grateful for this generous donation. It is through partnerships like this that we persist in fulfilling our mission."
Through their partnership with the HRA, Fitzgerald Auto Mall aims to raise awareness about the importance of animal rescue and adoption while promoting a compassionate society that values the well-being of all creatures. It's estimated that 78 million dogs and 85.8 million cats are owned in the United States. Approximately 44% of all households in the United States have a dog, and 35% have a cat. (Source: American Pet Products Association 2015-2016 (APPA)). Subaru owners lead the nation where nearly 70% of Subaru owners have a pet. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. According to the ASPCA.
Dottie Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Auto Mall, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are proud to support the Humane Rescue Alliance in their mission to save and improve the lives of animals in our community. When you act with kindness towards our fury friends, it makes a better world for all involved."
The $60,000 contribution from Subaru of America and Fitzgerald Auto Mall will directly benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance's programs and initiatives, enabling the organization to continue their vital work. The funds will support animal rescue operations, medical care, spaying and neutering programs, behavioral rehabilitation, and the facilitation of loving adoptions.
For more information about Fitzgerald Auto Mall and their philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.FitzMall.com.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
Fitzgerald Auto Mall is a leading automotive dealership group known for its exceptional customer service and extensive selection of vehicles. With multiple locations, Fitzgerald Auto Mall offers a wide range of new and used cars, trucks, and SUVs to cater to diverse customer needs. Committed to community engagement and philanthropy, Fitzgerald Auto Mall actively supports various charitable organizations and initiatives. Fitzgerald was family founded and is employee owned.
About the Humane Rescue Alliance
The Humane Rescue Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and advocating for animals in need. Their comprehensive services include sheltering, adoption, animal control, and humane law enforcement. The Humane Rescue Alliance strives to create a compassionate community where animals are valued and treated with care and respect.
