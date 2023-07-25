Royalton Barracks/Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/22 - 07/24/23 (Overnight hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 214 North Road, Barnard, VT, Silver Lake

VIOLATION: Theft of 2 paddleboards

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Silver Lake

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/2023, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of paddleboards from the Silver Lake State Park sometime between 07-22 thru 07-24. The paddleboards were similar in nature to Dura-Tec 10.4’ and have a state of Vermont Parks and Recreation sticker affixed to its body. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.