Royalton Barracks/Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23B2003486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Max Trenosky                         

STATION:   Royalton          

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/22 - 07/24/23 (Overnight hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: 214 North Road, Barnard, VT, Silver Lake

VIOLATION: Theft of 2 paddleboards

ACCUSED:      Unknown                                       

 

VICTIM: Silver Lake

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/2023, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of paddleboards from the Silver Lake State Park sometime between 07-22 thru 07-24.  The paddleboards were similar in nature to Dura-Tec 10.4’ and have a state of Vermont Parks and Recreation sticker affixed to its body.  Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Royalton Barracks/Theft

