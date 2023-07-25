Berlin Barracks / Multiple Suspects / Multiple Charges / Request For Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004066

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/20/23 to 7/25/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, Montpelier, Plainfield, and Marshfield

VIOLATION: Multiple charges

ACCUSED: Logan Ballard

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott Jr

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

ACCUSED: Justin Martin

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

VICTIM: Lara Garand

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH

VICTIM: North Country Federal Credit Union / Montpelier Tractor Supply / Marshfield Coop / Plainfield Maplefields

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/20/23 at 9:14AM, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Lara Garand advising that her checkbook was stolen. Garand also advised that she was notified by her bank there were several charges to her account.

Through further investigation it was determined that Justin Martin fraudulently cashed several of Garand's checks of the checks. Troopers were later notified of Garands checks being used at the Montpelier Tractor Supply, Marshfield Coop, and the Maplefields in Plainfield. Investigation determined that Daniel Abbott Jr and Logan Ballard had also fraudulently passed Garand's checks.

On 7/24/23, Ballard was located at the scene of a single vehicle crash. Ballard was taken into custody for Uttering Forged Instruments, transported to the Berlin Barracks, and released on a citation to appear to the Washington County Superior Court on 8/24/23 at 8:30AM.

Troopers out of the Berlin Barracks are still attempting to locate Martin and Abbott Jr. Both are persons of interest for multiple counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and Aiding In The Commission Of A Felony. Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Martin and or Abbott Jr are asked to contact the VSP Berlin Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/23 at 8:30AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.