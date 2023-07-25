Berlin Barracks / Multiple Suspects / Multiple Charges / Request For Info
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004066
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/20/23 to 7/25/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berlin, Montpelier, Plainfield, and Marshfield
VIOLATION: Multiple charges
ACCUSED: Logan Ballard
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott Jr
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
ACCUSED: Justin Martin
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
VICTIM: Lara Garand
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colebrook, NH
VICTIM: North Country Federal Credit Union / Montpelier Tractor Supply / Marshfield Coop / Plainfield Maplefields
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/20/23 at 9:14AM, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Lara Garand advising that her checkbook was stolen. Garand also advised that she was notified by her bank there were several charges to her account.
Through further investigation it was determined that Justin Martin fraudulently cashed several of Garand's checks of the checks. Troopers were later notified of Garands checks being used at the Montpelier Tractor Supply, Marshfield Coop, and the Maplefields in Plainfield. Investigation determined that Daniel Abbott Jr and Logan Ballard had also fraudulently passed Garand's checks.
On 7/24/23, Ballard was located at the scene of a single vehicle crash. Ballard was taken into custody for Uttering Forged Instruments, transported to the Berlin Barracks, and released on a citation to appear to the Washington County Superior Court on 8/24/23 at 8:30AM.
Troopers out of the Berlin Barracks are still attempting to locate Martin and Abbott Jr. Both are persons of interest for multiple counts of Uttering Forged Instruments and Aiding In The Commission Of A Felony. Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Martin and or Abbott Jr are asked to contact the VSP Berlin Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/23 at 8:30AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.