MDC invites the public on a night adventure Aug. 5 at St. Stanislaus Conservation Area

HAZELWOOD, Mo.—Being in nature at night can be a fun and unique experience. The outdoors doesn’t go to sleep when the sun goes down.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a nocturnal adventure Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5:30-10 p.m. The Trash, Slash, and Nocturnal Bash event will be held at St. Stanislaus Conservation Area in Hazelwood and is in partnership with the University of Missouri St. Louis’ Environmental Adventure Organization.

St. Stanislaus Conservation Area has 812 acres of diverse landscapes and history, but its beauty is threatened by invasive plant species and trash. Join MDC as to improve the area by helping to clean up trash and “slash” away invasive plants like bush honeysuckle, wintercreeper, and garlic mustard.

Participants will learn about invasive plants in the area and how to control them. Afterwards, MDC naturalists will lead a night hike on the trails at St. Stanislaus to search for bats, spiders, and other creatures of the night. Trail terrain varies from level pavement to unpaved slopes and steep hills.

MDC will provide all tools for trash cleanup and invasive species hacking. Attendees should dress to be in the woods and bring a refillable water bottle. Poison ivy and ticks are present, so long sleeves and permethrin-treated clothes are recommended. Insect spray will be available for use.

The Trash, Slash and Nocturnal Bash event is free and open to age 8 years and up. Advanced registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mS. Specific directions and instructions will be provided via email prior to the program

