Elemental LED Expands 14-Strong National Sales Team with Four New Positions

Elemental LED Expands National Sales Team

These new colleagues’ impressive industry experience and deep dedication to customer experience will be a great contribution to our customer-oriented culture.” — Paul Irwin, Elemental LED’s Chief Revenue Officer

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, Inc., a U.S. based engineering and technology manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, today announced the addition of four key members to its sales team. The new positions include two Regional Sales Managers and two Specification Sales positions spread across the United States.

Paul Irwin, Elemental LED’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “As we continue our rapid sales growth and expand into additional sales channels, we are constantly looking to increase the size, skills, and capabilities of our sales team. These new colleagues’ impressive industry experience and deep dedication to customer experience will be a great contribution to our customer-oriented culture.”

Joe Grinstead, Specification Sales Manager – East, is based in New York City. He has extensive knowledge in the lighting industry, having previously served as an electrician and lighting sales representative.

David Zitek, Regional Sales Manager in Chicago, has extensive sales experience with major lighting manufacturers nationwide.

Kara Alexzander, Specification Sales Manager – West, has diverse experience in lighting sales and related fields, including specification sales, design, and industrial logistics.

Aaron Welch, Regional Sales Manager – Northeast, previously served in similar roles for other lighting manufacturers as well as in sales roles at Graybar.

Elemental LED is the dominant U.S. manufacturer of LED tape light, drivers, linear optics, and related products. The company goes to market via its two category-leading brands, Lucetta and Diode LED, and across multiple sales channels including Distribution, Specification, OEM, Custom Integration, and others.

Lucetta and Diode LED are sister brands of Elemental LED. They complement each other to help customers, including distributors and specifiers, bring their linear lighting visions to life. Each brand has its own product focus yet shares the same manufacturing and customer experience teams, as well as the same company dedicated to customer experience, including white-glove service.



About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.