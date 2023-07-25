New York Times Bestselling Author Jason Wright Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for Newest Novel
Wright rejects pressure to edit manuscript to meet industry trends
I wrote his journey as if it were my own, so changing everything about him to make the book more interesting to the industry simply wasn’t an option.”WOODSTOCK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Wright, New York Times bestselling author of Christmas Jars, Even the Dog Knows, and more than a dozen other titles, today announced his first crowdfunding campaign. Using the popular Kickstarter platform, the effort will support publication of his debut middle-grade novel, Scar Dakota. The campaign runs August 1 through August 30.
— Jason Wright
“Am I terrified? Yes, yes I am,” Wright said. “But after what feels like a million meetings, emails, and phone calls, we decided this was the best option to get the novel straight to my readers through the right lens and without so many publisher fingerprints.”
Like Wright’s adult contemporary novels, Scar Dakota is a values-driven story that tackles complex family dynamics. When Shane “Scar” Dakota loses his mother in an unusual accident during the holiday break, the tender seventh grader must relocate from Wilmington, North Carolina to Highland, Utah to be raised by his grandparents.
When school resumes in January, Scar becomes the new kid with a story, a secret, and a scar on his right cheek. As the remaining school year unfolds, Scar learns lessons about love, loss, friendship, forgiveness, and the truth. Most importantly, on the biggest and scariest stage he’s ever seen, Scar discovers that we all have scars. But maybe, if we choose, they have the power to become beautiful.
Wright wrote the novel in late 2022 and invited more than fifty families across the country to beta read the manuscript in live Zoom sessions. “It was more like beta listening,” Wright said. “I would read a few chapters at a time and then ask questions. We discussed what they liked and didn’t. It was enormously helpful and not only did they help improve the novel, but we became our own little family.”
When he pitched the project to several agents and publishers, Wright discovered that middle-grade fiction is trending away from his protagonist’s demographic. He was asked to consider changing the gender, race, orientation, or some other characteristic to align with industry trends.
“It’s been a challenge,” Wright said. “I grew up as a middle-class caucasian kid in Virginia, so that’s the lens I saw the world through.” Wright added that like Scar’s, his seventh grade year was also one of his most difficult. “Although obviously my story isn’t Scar’s, I definitely see so much of myself in him. I wrote his journey as if it were my own, so changing everything about him to make the book more interesting to the industry simply wasn’t an option.”
Wright said the book explores diversity in other ways through Scar’s new support system. He learns the power of religious and cultural diversity through his new friend group, including a boy from India who introduces Scar to a world he never knew existed.
“A Kickstarter is risky, I get it,” Wright conceded. “We’re not going to pull a Brandon Sanderson and incredibly raise 40 million dollars. Even some of my publisher and writer friends think I’ve lost a dozen marbles by going this route. But ever since I failed the seventh grade, not in a novel but in real life, I’ve not been afraid to fall on my face and try again. I have a wonderful audience, but if the campaign flops, the world will keep spinning and I’ll keep writing.”
Wright also announced that New York Times bestselling artist Brandon Dorman will illustrate the cover, interior, and bonus items available to campaign backers. “From Fablehaven to Goosebumps,” Wright said, “Brandon has proven over and over to be one of the most talented and innovative illustrators in the country. It’s an honor to have him on board.”
Readers will find the first three chapters, concept art, and more information about the campaign at http://www.scardakota.com or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jfwbooks
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Wright is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author. Wright’s appeared in hundreds of newspapers, magazines, and written for many online platforms. He’s been seen on CNN, Fox News, CBS News, and on dozens of local media outlets. He and his family live in Woodstock, Virginia.
