CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS IN JULY AT THE ILLINOIS PRODUCT FARMERS MARKET

ILLINOIS, July 25 - Hourly Drawings by the Illinois State Fair for Concert Tickets, Monster Trucks and More!





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) Illinois Product Farmers Market along with the Illinois State Fair will celebrate Christmas in July on Thursday, July 27 from 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Marketgoers will enjoy local Illinois Products, while enjoying special activities and drawings from the farmers market, as well as an Illinois State Fair prize wheel!





All marketgoers will walk away a winner with a free Illinois Products reusable bag and a chance to win an AARP Illinois Product basket, a children's Christmas basket, and Market Cash. The Illinois State Fair prize wheel offers a chance to win free admission to the Illinois State Fair, free parking at the Illinois State Fair, Multi-Purpose Arena tickets and concert tickets for the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair Mega and Jumbo Pass Office will be open until 7 p.m. to purchase discounted passes or get your Mega or Jumbo Pass photo taken.





Don't want to wait until August 10 to eat some delicious fair food? Don't worry concessions from Country Fryer will have you covered, with corn dogs, cheese on a stick, turkey legs and more. Illinois Wine from Hidden Hills Vineyard and Winery, craft beer from Just the Basics and free live music by Matt Mifflin will also be featured at the market.





Children of all ages can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy ornament making, a Christmas List and coloring book station, yard games, magic demonstrations by Ring 239 of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and so much more.





Schedule of Events

3:30p - Illinois Products Farmers' Market Opens

4:00p - Mr. and Mrs. Claus Arrive

4:30p - IL State Fair Prize Wheel Drawing

5:00p - Live Music from Matt Mifflin

5:30p - IL State Fair Prize Wheel and IL Product Basket Drawing

6:00p - Market Cash Drawing

6:30p - IL State Fair Prize Wheel Drawing





IDOA will match all LINK spent at the Illinois Product Farmers Market. If marketgoers spend $25 in LINK, they will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables.





Marketgoers can find The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by entering the Main Gate and taking a right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street from The Shed.





The 2023 Illinois Product Farmers Market is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, AARP Illinois, Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield Clinic, ES Meats, and LINKup Illinois.





The Illinois Product Farmers Market is held every Thursday through September 29, excluding the two Thursdays during the Illinois State Fair.





All products sold at the Illinois Product Farmers Market are processed, produced, or packaged by a vendor in the state of Illinois. Space is still available if you are interested in participating as a produce vendor at the 2023 market. For applications, please contact agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov . Follow Illinois Products on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.illnoisproductfarmersmarket.com for more information and up-to-date market information.







