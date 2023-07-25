Overnight Lane Closures Planned at Interstate 29 and 41st Street DDI Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, July 24, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Lane closures are planned at the intersection of Interstate 29 and 41st Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and Thursday, July 27, 2023, for crews to install steel girders that serve to support the bridge structure.

During the evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the southbound lanes.

During the evening and overnight hours on Thursday, July 27, 2023, there will be two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures. For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com.

For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

