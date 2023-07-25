De Rosa Bicycles announced as Official Bike Partner of RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023
High-end Italian marque aligns with North America’s largest Gran Fondo
De Rosa’s 70th year anniversary comes with lots of history, heritage and passion for cycling and we want to share that with the thousands of passionate cyclists that are part of this event.””VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- De Rosa Bicycles, one of the world’s most well-known and appreciated bike brands today announced a new partnership with RBC GranFondo Whistler, the first and largest Gran Fondo in North America, becoming the proud Official Bike Partner of the event.
To celebrate, De Rosa will be offering a high spec De Rosa 838 bike as a grand draw prize to be won be one lucky registered attendee at RBC GranFondo Whistler 2023.
The 838 is described as a “bike that goes straight to the heart and is like an old Italian song, a poem that is easy to read but makes you dream like a child.” The 838 is De Rosa's latest creation and it's a bike that doesn't care about frills. Simple, decisive, and effective lines with a clear mission: welcoming you into De Rosa's world, without compromising on style and performance.
“We are extremely excited about our partnership with RBC GranFondo Whistler”, said Leonardo Incollingo, North American Brand Director for De Rosa Bicycles. “It is undeniably a perfect fit. De Rosa’s 70th year anniversary comes with lots of history, heritage and passion for cycling and we want to share that with the thousands of passionate cyclists that are part of this event.”
Dom Gilbert, RBC GranFondo Whistler Partnerships Director said: “As one of the most prestigious bike brands in the world, De Rosa share our roots as a family-owned and operated company with a passion for quality, innovation and beautiful presentation. With our own 15 year milestone anniversary coming in 2024, it is fantastic to celebrate alongside a manufacturer with such a proud history, pedigree, and true place in the hearts of countless cyclists.
De Rosa will be in attendance on race day September 9 2023, as well as at the VeloSpoke Bike and Lifestyle Expo the day prior at Vancouver Convention Centre East, supporting 5000+ athletes as they take on the challenge of riding to Whistler along the famed Sea to Sky course in beautiful British Columbia.
Neil McKinnon, owner and founder of RBC GranFondo Whistler said, “RBC GranFondo Whistler embodies the true Italian spirit of cycling, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the quintessential Italian bike brand of De Rosa into the family. Together, we are in the business of imagining and bringing magic to life.”
ABOUT DE ROSA
Started in 1953 by the craftsman Ugo De Rosa, De Rosa is one of the most well-known and appreciated bike brands in the world. A family-owned and operated company with a passion for artisanal production methods and innovation and love for beauty and design. For over 70 years, De Rosa has pushed the boundaries of road racing technology and sophistication. The company’s continuous drive to research, development, and implementation of avant-garde solutions has made De Rosa bicycles one of the premier choices for professional cyclist and bike enthusiasts alike.
The De Rosa 838 is available now, starting at 4999$ (For more information on our products, visit (derosanorthamerica.com).
ABOUT RBC GRANFONDO WHISTLER
Established following the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, RBC GranFondo Whistler is an award-winning point-to-point cycling event between Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada that takes annually place on the 2nd weekend of September. On average, 5000 cyclists ride each year across different distance categories, both competitive and non-competitive. Through the event, over $300,000 has been donated in support of youth cycling charitable causes since inception (rbcgranfondo.com/whistler).
Registration for the 2023 edition is open now. To sign up, participants should visit https://on.rbcgranfondo.com/trk/derosa23 - ride date is Sat Sept 9, 2023.
ABOUT RBC – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
