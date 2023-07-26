MoveMe Partners with University of Luxembourg to Streamline Relocation Process for Students
Pilot program offers free access to MoveMe's innovative relocation platform for University of Luxembourg master students.LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveMe, a fast-growing SaaS company in the relocation tech space, is pleased to announce the commencement of a pilot program in collaboration with the University of Luxembourg. As part of this exciting initiative, MoveMe's innovative platform will be provided free of charge to a substantial portion of master students currently undergoing the admission process. The web-app will be prominently promoted in the official admission letter by the University staff, and the pilot aims to provide thorough understanding of the platform’s use, through meticulous usage analysis and feedback loops, preparing for a full-scale launch for all newly admitted bachelor, masters, and PhD students from February 2024.
Each year, hundreds of thousands of students face administrative challenges during the relocation process, with varying requirements depending on the destination country. Existing solutions fail to offer automated and personalized assistance, leaving students overwhelmed by the complexity and potential for mistakes. MoveMe addresses this critical need by offering a web-app that digitalizes and automates the relocation process based on each student's specific requirements.
MoveMe was co-founded by Cesar Fernandez Oliva, Henry Fernandez Oliva, Gaspar Kocsis, and Francesca Pezzoli. The concept for the company arose from the Fernandez brothers' personal experience of a complex and at times difficult relocation process when moving from Honduras to Europe to join the University of Luxembourg.
Prior to the pilot program, MoveMe has forged significant partnerships to enhance its services. The company has teamed up with Spuerkeess, the leading financial institution in Luxembourg, enabling students to proactively address the necessary steps involved in moving to a different country by allowing them to open a bank account before their arrival. Another vital partnership signed is with European Relocation Services S.A., who will support MoveMe by offering comprehensive relocation services for students who prefer a fully managed process.
Cesar Fernandez Oliva, CEO at MoveMe, expressed his enthusiasm for the pilot program, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this pilot program with the University of Luxembourg, where we can assist hundreds of students in their relocation process, free of charge. We are also immensely proud of our partner network, as we firmly believe in their ability to deliver an exceptional experience and value to MoveMe platform users. We are continuously working to secure additional partnerships with key players across many key industries such as telecom and insurance, with plans to have them live by the official platform launch in February 2024."
Simône Van Schouwenburg, Head of Expat Services at Spuerkeess, commented on the collaboration, saying, "Spuerkeess is delighted to partner with MoveMe and recognizes the importance of providing banking services to students before the start of their courses. No other application offers such a seamless and effortless way to address this need. Together with MoveMe’s team, we are actively discussing ways to expand our partnership further and eagerly anticipate this new phase."
MoveMe is dedicated to revolutionizing the relocation experience for students worldwide. The company's goal is to empower students with a comprehensive, user-friendly platform that simplifies the relocation process, saving time and reducing stress. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, MoveMe aims to become the go-to solution for students transitioning to new countries.
For more information about MoveMe and its services, please visit www.moveme.lu.
About MoveMe
MoveMe is a fast-growing SaaS company in the relocation tech space, founded by Cesar Fernandez Oliva, Henry Fernandez Oliva, Gaspar Kocsis, and Francesca Pezzoli. The company offers a web-app that automates and digitalizes the relocation process for students based on their specific requirements. With a mission to streamline the complex administrative procedures involved in moving to a different country, MoveMe aims to provide a remarkable experience and value to its users. For more information, visit www.moveme.lu.
