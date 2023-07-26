KMK Consulting Inc. Welcomes Bob Swann as Global Market Access Associate Principal
We look forward to working with our clients to provide access solutions and to help develop our market access capabilities which will be integrated with the current best-in-class business.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is proud to welcome Bob Swann to its leadership team as Global Market Access Associate Principal. With over 30 years of experience in market access consulting and the healthcare industry, Bob brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be a valuable addition to the team to grow its pricing and market access capabilities while expanding KMK’s integrated solutions.
Over eighteen years Bob has gained market access experience in several consultancies including Bridgehead, PAREXEL, ICON, and HEOR. At PAREXEL Bob was head of US Market Access and in his most recent role, he led the Market Access team at HEOR. Bob has broad market access expertise across pricing, reimbursement, and HEOR, having led hundreds of projects providing access solutions for clients. He has supported a wide range of asset types and worked across global markets and in a broad range of therapeutic areas.
Before his consultancy career, Bob worked in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors in UK and US-based roles, where he held positions in market access, commercial, clinical development, program management, and laboratory research.
Bob received his MBA from Warwick Business School, holds a postgraduate diploma in clinical research from Cardiff University, and gained his BSc Hons in Pharmacology from Leeds University. “I am delighted to join the talented and growing team at KMK,” said Bob on his appointment. “We look forward to working with our clients to provide access solutions and to help develop our market access capabilities which will be integrated with the current best-in-class business.”
KMK Consulting Inc.'s Global Market Access Principal, Stephen Deitch, added, "The Global Market Access team is very excited to welcome Bob. He brings complementary expertise in global market access and HEOR, both US and ex-US, as well as comprehensive experience across a broad range of pricing and market access engagements."
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Insights, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either an onshore presence or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, which delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
