Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 471,557 in the last 365 days.

Stitch native plants, animals during MDC crafting program in West Plains

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is kicking off a fun-filled yearlong sewing adventure with native plants and animals at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 in West Plains, and you’re invited!

“At each class, participants will learn about a specific native plant or animal, history, habitat preferences, and its importance to the Missouri Ozarks,” said Sarah Elrod, MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor. “You’ll learn to use simple but beautiful embroidery techniques to stitch quilt blocks featuring iconic plants, animals, and birds of the Missouri Ozarks such as black bears, a cardinal, and butterfly milkweed.”

The thread colors needed that month, block templates, and information cards will be provided before each class.

Classes will be held at 6 p.m. on either the first or second Tuesday of each month at the Ozark Regional Office Building in West Plains.

For more free programs near you, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

You just read:

Stitch native plants, animals during MDC crafting program in West Plains

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more