Stitch native plants, animals during MDC crafting program in West Plains

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is kicking off a fun-filled yearlong sewing adventure with native plants and animals at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 in West Plains, and you’re invited!

“At each class, participants will learn about a specific native plant or animal, history, habitat preferences, and its importance to the Missouri Ozarks,” said Sarah Elrod, MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor. “You’ll learn to use simple but beautiful embroidery techniques to stitch quilt blocks featuring iconic plants, animals, and birds of the Missouri Ozarks such as black bears, a cardinal, and butterfly milkweed.”

The thread colors needed that month, block templates, and information cards will be provided before each class.

Classes will be held at 6 p.m. on either the first or second Tuesday of each month at the Ozark Regional Office Building in West Plains.

For more free programs near you, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.