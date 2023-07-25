Royalton Barracks / Request for information / Theft of Motorcycle (Dirt Bike)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/24 - 07/25/23 (0730-0800 hours)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Farnsworth Brook Rd, Braintree, VT 05060
VIOLATION: Theft of Motorcycle (Dirt Bike)
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Douglas Cooke, Tobias Cooke
AGE: 49/23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/25/2023 at approximately 0831 hours, a green 2003 Kawasaki KDX220R was stolen from outside a residence in Braintree. The Motorcycle has stickers and decal making it distinctly recognizable as seen in the photos attached above. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to call Trooper Flores at the Vermont State Police, Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.