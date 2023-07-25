Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Request for information / Theft of Motorcycle (Dirt Bike)

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Chayan Flores                            

STATION:   Royalton           

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24 - 07/25/23 (0730-0800 hours)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farnsworth Brook Rd, Braintree, VT 05060

VIOLATION: Theft of Motorcycle (Dirt Bike)

 

ACCUSED:      Unknown                                        

 

 

VICTIM: Douglas Cooke, Tobias Cooke

AGE: 49/23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/25/2023 at approximately 0831 hours, a green 2003 Kawasaki KDX220R was stolen from outside a residence in Braintree. The Motorcycle has stickers and decal making it distinctly recognizable as seen in the photos attached above. Anyone with information on the above matter is asked to call Trooper Flores at the Vermont State Police, Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

