AKCP taps Grid Connect as sole U.S. distributor for sensorProbe+ Basic, data center monitoring technology
AKCP’s sensors and software are simple to implement for . . . customers, whether it’s a corporation wanting to monitor . . . retail locations or a homeowner who wants to monitor a wine closet.”NAPERVILLE, ILL., UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grid Connect, Inc. has signed an agreement with AKCP Inc., a maker of SNMP-based environmental and security monitoring solutions, to become the sole U.S. distributor of the sensorProbe+ Basic product line. The sensorProbe+ Basic product line is a low-cost solution for monitoring temperature, humidity, water leaks, power, and security in, for example, a server room. The sensorProbe+ Basic product line also addresses companies’ need to monitor IT cabinets, closets, racks, data centers, and other computer assets.
— Rick Rockershousen, vice president of Grid Connect
“The sensorProbe+ Basic can monitor an array of things like whether the equipment in a server room is running and cooled; a back-up generator has enough fuel, and an air conditioner leak is affecting the sub floor,” said Nicholas Barrowclough, president of AKCP. “While we designed the sensorProbe+ Basic for monitoring data centers, other applications include greenhouses, cold chain, and batteries.”
Complementing the sensorProbe+ Basic is the AKCPro Server, which is data center infrastructure management software, or DCIM. AKCPro Server is a platform for monitoring all an organization’s sensors. For an enterprise with multiple data centers and racks of servers, AKCPro Server can monitor sensors in every location from a main screen that maps, for instance, temperature. IT managers can click on a temperature reading from an AKCP sensor and drill into where in a data center, or even an individual rack, the heat spike stems from.
“We signed on with AKCP because its products are affordable and with a high degree of features,” said Rick Rockershousen, vice president of Grid Connect. “AKCP’s sensors and software are simple to implement for the biggest and smallest customers, whether it’s a corporation wanting to monitor each small IT rack inside hundreds of retail locations or a homeowner who wants to monitor a wine closet.”
• The sensorProbe1+ Basic comes equipped with a sensor port, dry contact, PoE, and a built-in temperature sensor on a 5-ft cable.
• The sensorProbe2+ Basic has two sensor ports enabled and PoE.
• The sensorProbe2+ Basic LCD has two sensor ports enabled, LCD display, dry contact, and PoE.
About Grid Connect, Inc.
Naperville, Ill.-based Grid Connect, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 company and has been a leader in the embedded and networking marketplace for more than 20 years. Grid Connect’s products range from custom OEM smart devices and security controllers to bridges, switches, and diagnostics tools. Along with the products Grid Connect makes, the company also distributes and supports complementary products from other high-quality technology makers. Learn more at www.gridconnect.com
