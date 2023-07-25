TCP Announces TCP Cloud Services new product integrating SugarCRM with SAP Business One ERP

TCP Cloud Services new product integrating SugarCRM with SAP Business One ERP

SugarCRM + SAP Business One Integration and Implementation

With the integration of world class ERP and CRM solutions for mid-market companies, we offer the best integrated solution anchored in SAP Business One and SugarCRM.” — Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm representing multiple enterprise business solutions, announced today has further enhanced its own line of proprietary solutions TCP Cloud Services. As part of the evolution of the TCP Cloud Services suite that includes the TCPBOT, DocSend and XR Connect for Epicor Kinetic and SAP Business One and the highly successful Epicor Kinetic-SugarCRM Integration service. TCP is now releasing the first ever no code, out of the box integration between SAP Business One and SugarCRM. TCP recognizes that an out of the box integrated solution that provides this kind of visibility and traceability has become a pressing necessity to compete, and this announcement is a game changer for any company using SAP Business One ERP.

TCP represents the best software solutions available in the market to their clients in Latin America and the world. Seeing the growing need for business systems to no longer exist isolated from each other, they developed TCP Cloud Services to focus in filling the gaps created by the boundaries of traditional enterprise solutions. Marrying demand generation and customer experience via SugarCRM with the power of the SAP Business One platform has been an area of high interest for small and mid-market companies across the world.

“This is what we do,” said Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise solutions space Technology Coast Partners has a long track record as a visionary team helping Customers stay ahead of the curve. With the integration of world class ERP and CRM solutions for mid-market companies we offer the best integrated solution anchored in SAP Business One and SugarCRM, a natural, seamless orchestration of the entire customer lifetime cycle, from lead generation to the supply chain.”

Christian Wettre, SVP and GM, Sugar Platform, commented, “SugarCRM is excited to see Technology Coast Partners (TCP) provide additional integration between the Sugar platform and SAP Business One software. Integration to customer data housed in the ERP system is a critical requirement for many of our customers. SAP Business One and SugarCRM have a significant overlap in customers and this out-of-the-box integration accelerates time-to-value for those customers and accelerates growth.”



About Technology Coast Partners

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is a Miami-based technology firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. We represent the best software solutions available in the market to our clients in Latin America and the world not only by integrating software but by assembling a portfolio we sell, implement and support. TCP also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit www.tcpmiami.com

About SAP Business One

SAP is one of the world’s leading producers of software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organizations. Founded in 1972, the company was initially called System Analysis Program Development (Systemanalyse Programmentwicklung), later abbreviated to SAP. Since then, it has grown from a small, five-person endeavor to a multinational enterprise headquartered in Walldorf, Germany, with more than 105,000 employees worldwide.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier. Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.