【New Venue/Market-tested Products】Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair Inaugurates This Thursday (27 July)

MACAU, July 25 - A Feira de Produtos de Marca da Província de Guangdong e Macau espera por si no novo local este ano!

The 2023 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2023GMBPF), which combines shopping, leisure and entertainment, cultural exchange, and trade, will be held for four consecutive days starting from this Thursday under the theme of “New Venue, Market-tested Products, Unprecedented Opportunities”, focusing on the “Four Key Industries” and “Semi-finished Food”. The Fair will be held in Halls A-E of the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), providing the public with a good place to spend their leisure time in the summer heat.

New venue with five exhibition areas

This year’s Fair is moved to the newly equipped GICC, with a total area of about 9,000 square metres, including the “Macao Featured Products Area” “Guangdong Branded Products Area”, “Belt and Road Area”, “Four Key Industries Area”, and “Semi-finished Food Industry Area”.

Market-tested products, each with its own speciality

438 enterprises, including 171 Macao enterprises, 187 enterprises from Guangdong province and other provinces and municipalities, and 80 enterprises from countries and regions of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, will exhibit and market their renowned and quality products such as semi-finished foods, electric vehicles, smart home appliances, clothing and cultural and creative products, science and technology innovation products, daily necessities and jewellery, including those presented by prestigious brands and up-and-coming brands from home and abroad. About 1,500 products will also be available at the online exhibition hall.

A variety of events with unprecedented opportunities

More than 50 exciting activities are organised for visitors during the four days of the fair, including culinary demonstrations by renowned chefs, demonstrations of fully automated intelligent kitchen equipment, coffee and cocktail friendly competitions, product promotions, forums, guided tours for trade visitors and business matching sessions. These activities will showcase the new trends of the catering industry and set up a platform for Guangdong and Macao enterprises to explore new opportunities.

At the same time, hosts and influencers from Guangdong and Macao will conduct on-site interviews and collaborate with local mainstream e-commerce platforms to promote the event through live broadcasts and commercials, so as to give an opportunity to people who cannot make it to the event to purchase products online. The audience can make purchases while watching the real-time exhibition, with the view to promoting consumption both online and on-site.

A series of discounts and rewards

A number of exhibitors will offer limited-time discounts on their products. Visitors who purchase MOP300 or more at a single booth will be able to purchase selected add-on products at the low prices of MOP1, MOP10 and MOP15, and will also be eligible for the special lucky draws. Visitors who follow the official WeChat account of “MICE_IPIM” and play the mini online game will have a chance to win a variety of electronic products. Visitors can also draw grand prizes such as motorbikes, tablets, mobile phones, and supermarket cash vouchers with their ticket stubs.

Free shuttle bus and parking arrangement

The fair will be open from 11:00 to 18:30 on 27 July (Trade Visitor Day) and from 10:00 to 20:00 from 28 to 30 July. Six free shuttle buses will be provided in Macao Peninsula and Taipa for travelling to and from the event venue, and free parking will be available for members of the public in the Car Park at the Galaxy Macau (Entrance P2; Zones B, C, and D are the closest to the exhibition venue).

For more information, please visit the official website of the Fair at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, contact us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.