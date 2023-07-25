Evening concerts to be held monthly at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards between July and November

MACAU, July 25 - In order to promote public appreciation and participation in culture and arts, as well as to build more performance platforms for local artistic and cultural practitioners, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will hold evening concerts at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X11-X15 in the second half of each month, between July and November, gathering musicians from various regions and different languages to present a variety of musical performances in multiple music genres and promote exchanges. The concert “Exchange between musicians from Hong Kong and Macao” will be held at 4pm on 29 July. Admission is free. Residents and tourists are welcome to participate.

The theme of this evening concert in July is “Exchange between musicians from Hong Kong and Macao”. Hong Kong famous singer Judas Law, local guitarist Lon Wong, and singer-songwriter Vong Kai Hong were invited to perform together, allowing spectators to enjoy the music with friends in the pleasant atmosphere under the sea view of Lai Chi Vun Shipyards. Famous Hong Kong singer Judas Law made her debut with her original songs and street performances. She became an emerging singer in 2019 and held her solo concert at MacPherson Stadium. Full-time local guitarist Lon Wong has worked with many renowned performing entities in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and has actively participated in various music festivals in these regions. Local singer-songwriter Vong Kai Hong is a composer and performer. He has won “TDM - Best of the Pop” awards for several times and has composed music for local musicals and multimedia projects.

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. Due to programming, the “Busking Point” in the shipyard area will be closed on the days of the evening concerts. For more information about the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, and Xiaohongshu account “Enjoy Macao”.

Programme of the evening concerts at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards*

Date Time Theme 29 July (Saturday) 4pm to 5:30pm Exchange between musicians from Hong Kong and Macao 19 August (Saturday) Lively and poetic melodies 16 September (Saturday) Local bands 21 October (Saturday) Songs in Portuguese, English and Mandarin 18 November (Saturday) Original songs by independent musicians

*The content of each concert will depend on the actual situation of the event.