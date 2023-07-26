CallCabinet Expands Portfolio for Meetings with Webex by Cisco
CallCabinet’s Webex Meetings integration offers single compliant call recording and analytics across the Webex platform
Our commitment shines through in this integration, offering a flexible, secure, and forward-looking approach to harnessing conversation data through a single unified solution,”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, a developer of cloud and premise-based call recording solutions, continues its partnership with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work, to now deliver an integration with Webex Meetings.
— Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet
With CallCabinet’s Webex Meetings integration, users directly control when call recording is needed with complete peace of mind that the recording data is handled compliantly and securely. CallCabinet’s powerful analytics tools also offer an additional layer of actionable insights for decision-makers on the captured call data - increasing the business value of each recorded communication.
"As businesses adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape, our commitment shines through in this integration, offering a flexible, secure, and forward-looking approach to harnessing conversation data through a single unified solution,” said Ron Romanchik, Chief Strategy Officer at CallCabinet. “As a longstanding and trusted Cisco Solutions Plus partner, CallCabinet swiftly and seamlessly adapts to the rapid evolution within the unified collaboration landscape, and the new integration with Webex Meetings underscores CallCabinet's ability to deliver unparalleled value to corporate decision-makers.”
This addition further strengthens CallCabinet's comprehensive range of end-to-end compliant call recording and AI conversation analytics solutions within the Cisco portfolio, enabling an extensive reach across the Webex platform.
CallCabinet’s Webex Meetings integration is now available on the Webex App Hub and deployable for Cisco partners around the world. At a time when organizations are looking to cut costs and streamline operations, CallCabinet delivers a one-stop, rapidly deployable solution that provides flexibility and scalability, regardless of platforms or data volumes.
For more information, please visit: https://www.callcabinet.com/cisco-call-recording/
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s pioneering compliance call recording solutions are enabling unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
5617173013 ext.
email us here