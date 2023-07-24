Mayor Wu Hosts Ryan Playground Reopening

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods joined the Columbia Savin Hill Civic Association (CSHCA), Dot Art, and local residents of all ages to unveil $1.4 million in improvements to Ryan Playground, located at 960 Dorchester Avenue, on Thursday, July 20.

Improvements include a half-court for basketball, which can be used for other activities such as foursquare, learning to ride a bike or skateboard, or small events. There is a new paved loop for walking circuits in the park, resulting in increased opportunities for exercise and an overall reduction of paved surfaces. The project also converted a concrete area into a new large central lawn for picnicking or reading in the shade of mature trees.

Mayor Michelle Wu and local youth cut the ribbon on $1.4 million in improvements to Ryan Playground in Dorchester.

The water spray feature has been renovated, and picnic tables and seating have been added throughout the park. Two playgrounds for 2 to 5 and 5 to 12-year-olds have been renovated, along with a new swing area.

“It’s been a rewarding process working with the local community to determine their needs and wishes as we reinvested in this very active park, with special thanks to Dot Art who worked with young artists to create the ceramic tiles you see mounted on the entrance piers,” noted Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods. “It’s this type of commitment and involvement that makes Ryan Playground a true neighborhood gem.”

A rendering shows the improvements undertaken by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at Ryan Playground in Dorchester.

Additional trees were pruned to maintain their health including three mature ash trees inoculated against emerald ash borer, and the Parks Department planted additional deciduous trees.

