WWME Longest Married Couple Project 2023 Has Now Received Nominations from Across the Country
Worldwide Marriage Encounter announced today that nominations for the Longest Married Couple Project have already come in from 14 statesSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter announced today that nominations for the Longest Married Couple Project have already come in from 14 states.
“We believe that couples who have long marriages should be recognized for their achievement at the state and national level so we can show that marriages can go the distance at all levels,” said Dick & Diane Baumbach and Fr. Dick Morse, WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators.
The project has been accepting nominations since June 1st and will continue until Sept 15, 2023. This is the 13th annual Longest Married Couple Project (LMC) sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME).
“It has truly been an extraordinary privilege and honor over the past 12 years to recognize couples whose marriages have been 70 or 80 years or longer,” said Dick and Diane Baumbach and Fr. Dick Morse, WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators. “We, along with the WWME national leadership team of Peter & Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Dennis O’Brien, are looking forward to honoring and being with this year’s national winners. What began as a simple idea to acknowledge couples whose marriages have gone the distance has been so rewarding to WWME couples across the country.” They will also honor winning couples from each of the 50 states along with U.S. territories.
“Another great benefit of the LMC project has been the national, state, and local news media recognition of the national and state winners,” Baumbachs said.
Over the past 12 years, the state winners have also been recognized for their longest marriages. There have been over 2800 couples nominated for the honors since the project began. Both national and state winners of the LMC project are selected solely from nominations submitted.
The national and state winners will be recognized in October of this year. An Alumni Group has been established for previous national and state winners. Previous state winners can vie for the national title, but they also are now considered members of the alumni of longest married couples in their individual states. This allows for new couples to be recognized for both state and national recognition. "Over the years it has been such a joy and inspiration to recognize a husband and wife who have been married for many, many years," the coordinators explained.
There will be a special ceremony with gifts for this year’s national winners at their location. The state winners will also receive personal recognition and a special certificate of achievement from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement. Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted online at wwme.org or by email, regular mail, or calling a special phone number.
The contact information for sending in a nomination, which simply requires the name of the couple, their wedding date, and where they currently reside- plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple, is as follows: go online to wwme.org to the Longest Married Couple Project page and submit the information, email dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org, regular mail Dick & Diane Baumbach 1332 Deer Trail Rockledge, FL 32955, and/or phone number 321-544-3440 or email Paul & Robin Ring at paul.robin.ring@wwme.org Nominations must be received by September 15, 2023. As a matter of safety and protection, the nominators of the winning couples are the only ones initially contacted and not the actual winners.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) is the largest faith-based marriage enrichment organization in the world. Our programs have enriched and transformed the lives of married couples and priests for generations. We offer a peer-to-peer experience, typically over a weekend, where married couples and priests can pause and reflect privately on the meaning of their vocations and are given the tools for nurturing their love. Our mission is to proclaim the value of marriage and holy orders in the Church and in the world.
Established in 1968, WWME is still the most popular marriage enrichment program in the world, annually presenting 2,000 experiences in nearly 100 countries. In North America, more than 1,600 couples and priests (known as “presenting teams'') hold Marriage Encounter experiences in English, Spanish, French, and Korean. WWME’s support groups exist in virtually every diocese of the US and Canada.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 332-7309.
