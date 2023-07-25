Heavy Hitters Music Signs Denver-Based Perception Records to Worldwide Sync and Publishing Deal
One of MIME’s over-arching goals is to provide global exposure for regional scenes, and we can’t wait to do just that for this Denver-based label through sync placements and more.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perception Records, a Denver-based record label that provides artists with a platform to express their unique perspectives through music, has signed a two-year worldwide sync and publishing deal with Heavy Hitters Music, a boutique song catalog and music publisher that is part of the Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) family of companies. Under the deal, Heavy Hitters will provide admin services for the Perception Records catalog, managing the label’s rights in the marketplace and ensuring all royalties are collected. Heavy Hitters will also pitch the catalog for sync placements in film, TV, advertising, games, and trailers.
— Tim Burnett, VP of Business & Publishing Administration, Heavy Hitters
Led by Jay.Greens, the multitalented producer, engineer, and creative director, Perception Records fosters collaboration between artists and creatives to push the boundaries of musical expression. As a producer-run label, Perception Records has a deep understanding of the creative process and the artistic experience. The label holds themselves to the highest standard of excellence to maximize creative potential across a wide range of genres and styles. Additionally, they are at the forefront of prioritizing mental health and wellness through a partnership with clinical psychology firm Amber Health. Perception Records’ roster includes artists such as D.J. Williams, G. Finesse, Jay.Greens, Lvndr.Sound, Midnight.Blue, and Nobide.
“We’re huge fans of Perception Records’ mission and music and are excited to help their catalog reach a wider audience,” said Tim Burnett, Vice President of Business and Publishing Administration for Heavy Hitters and Vice President of Music Publishing Administration for MIME. “One of MIME’s over-arching goals is to provide global exposure for regional scenes, and we can’t wait to do just that for this Denver-based label through sync placements and more.”
"I’m beyond excited to announce Perception Records is partnering with Heavy Hitters and Made in Memphis Entertainment as our Sync Licensing Agent and Publisher,” said Jay.Greens, Founder and Creative Director of Perception Records, as well as a multi-instrumentalist and producer. “I’m proud to join forces with this company led by a personal hero of mine: music industry titan and Stax Records veteran songwriter/producer David Porter [MIME CEO]. We look forward to furthering our vision and expanding the reach of the Perception Records community alongside an organization that understands the power of music and shares our commitment to creative excellence and cultural impact.”
Ever since its founding in 1992, Heavy Hitters has been a leading provider of music syncs for film, TV, advertising, and other media. Since joining the MIME family of companies in 2018, it has worked to offer full-service options for clients that leverage the synergies provided by MIME’s 4U Recording studios, distribution company Beatroot Music, and publishing company MIME Publishing. Recent Heavy Hitters sync placements include TV shows such as "Your Honor," "Pawn Stars," "Selling Sunset," "The L Word: Generation Q," and "Nancy Drew," as well as the film "Flamin’ Hot."
For more information on Perception Records, visit http://perceptionrecords.com. For more information on Heavy Hitters, visit http://heavyhittersmusic.com.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit http://mimecorp.com.
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here