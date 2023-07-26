Relaunch of CUDL LED Full Cutoff Wall Pack, EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 646,000hrs

CUDL LED Full Cutoff Wall Light from AccessFixtures.com

Relaunch of CUDL LED Full Cutoff Wall Pack, featuring EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 646,000 hours, weatherproof die-cast aluminum housing, Type 4 optics, IP66 rating.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the relaunch of CUDL, a line of LED full cutoff wall packs. CUDLs come in a range of wattages, including 19w, 28w, 42w, 84w, 93w, 131w, and 188w options. All CUDLs feature a full cutoff design, helping customers to meet their local lighting ordinances by minimizing both up-light and light trespass levels. CUDLs feature premium longevity, with their EXTREME-LIFE LEDs being L70 rated at 646,000 hours, making it the perfect light fixture for a range of situations, including hot climates, hard-to-reach places and other locations where endurance and reliability are key considerations. Furthermore, CUDLs provide wide-angle Type 4 Optics as standard, maximizing light distribution between wall packs and across surface areas.

“The CUDL is ideal for those requiring the highest levels of longevity and the ultimate in reliability”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “This is facilitated by its EXTREME-LIFE L70 LED which is rated at 646,000 hours, providing in excess of 70 years of lighting performance.”

Each CUDL comes in a variety of options. These include Kelvin temperature options of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K respectively, providing lighting ambience ranging from a warm white to a cool white as per the customer’s requirements. The latest efficiency enhancing advancements are also available in the form of an optional photocell or motion sensor, respectively, ensuring that the fixture only illuminates when needed, lowering your energy bills and increasing the longevity of the CUDL fixture. A backup battery is also available as an optional extra, ideal for locations where illumination is a necessity in the case of a power cut. CUDLs come with a durable diecast aluminum housing with a textured architectural bronze powdercoat finish as standard, with custom RAL color finishes available on request and subject to minimum order quantities. All CUDLs come with a five year warranty as standard when operated in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 50°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.