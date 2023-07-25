Approval of Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY22 ESEA funds and FY23 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that we have been granted a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY22 ESEA funds and FY23 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds. Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine Department of Education (DOE) received approval for these waivers from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). As a reminder, state FY21 ESEA funds, subject to last year’s Tydings Waiver, are expiring and should be obligated by September 30, 2023.

The requirements from which Maine will be waived include:

A Tydings amendment waiver from Section 421(b) of the General Provisions Act to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The Tydings amendment waiver extends the availability of Federal Fiscal Year 2021/State Fiscal Year 2022 Elementary and Secondary Education funds. Programs affected by this waiver: Title I, Part A of the ESEA (Improving Basic Programs Operated by LEAs), including the portions of the SEA’s Title I, Part A, award used to carry out section 1003 school improvement, section 1003A direct student services, if applicable, and Title I, Part D, Subpart 2 Title I, Part B of the ESEA (State Assessment Formula Grants) Title I, Part C of the ESEA (Education of Migratory Children) Title I, Part D, Subpart 1 of the ESEA (Prevention and Intervention Programs for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At Risk) Title II, Part A of the ESEA (Supporting Effective Instruction) Title III, Part A of the ESEA (English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic Achievement) Title IV, Part A of the ESEA (Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants) Title IV, Part B of the ESEA (21st Century Community Learning Centers) Title V, Part B, Subpart 2 of the ESEA (Rural and Low-Income School Program)

A carryover limitation waiver from Section 1127(a) of the Elementary & Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended for Federal Fiscal Year 2022/State Fiscal Year 2023 Title I, Part A funds s (i.e., the Title I, Part A funds that will become carryover funds on October 1, 2023). The carryover limitation waiver waives the requirement that limits the Maine DOE’s ability to grant to its local educational agencies (LEAs) a waiver of the 15 percent Title I, Part A carryover limitation of more than once every three years.

We are pleased to share this news and deeply appreciate the work you and your staff are doing to help support students and schools in Maine. If you have any questions about this waiver, please contact your ESEA Regional Program Manager: ESEA Federal Programs | Department of Education (maine.gov)