Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:37 pm, Seventh District officers were in the area, of the listed location, and responded to the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua White, of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, July 24, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Korriek Akinola of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).