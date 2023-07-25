Certified Origins Partners with WestRock to Reduce Plastic Packaging
Certified Origins, a leading private-label olive oil and food company, has partnered with WestRock (NYSE: WRK)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Origins, a leading private-label olive oil and food company, has partnered with WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a global paper and packaging company, to implement sustainable paper-based packaging solutions and reduce the amount of plastic packaging used in the industry.
By leveraging WestRock's innovative curbside recyclable and paper-based solutions, Certified Origins aims to enhance the sustainability of its packaging materials while maintaining the safety and quality of its products.
Around 36% of all plastics produced are used in packaging, including single-use plastic products for food and beverage containers, approximately 85% of which ends up in landfills or as unregulated waste (UNEP, 2022).
Recognizing this environmental issue, Certified Origins has joined forces with WestRock to introduce the use of high-strength paper-based EnduraGrip™ handles and the secure Cluster-Clip™ bundling solution, eliminating the need for plastic clips and shrink wrap and further addressing the sustainability challenges faced by the food industry.
“We are always looking for opportunities to reduce the footprint of our packaging in the environment while delivering an exceptional experience to our customers. This collaboration allowed us to meet both goals,” says Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins.
Guided by a vision to be the best paper and packaging company globally, WestRock is dedicated to helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals while excelling in the market. The company sets science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, ensures the responsible stewardship of natural resources, and prioritizes safety and employee well-being.
"WestRock is committed to delivering on the promise of a sustainable future,” said Sam Shoemaker, president of Consumer Packaging. “Partnering with customers like Certified Origins to implement our sustainable paper-based packaging solutions increases circularity and can positively impact their sustainability goals.”
Certified Origins and WestRock are dedicated to making a significant contribution to the sustainable packaging landscape. Combining WestRock's expertise with Certified Origins' commitment to wholesome and genuine food, this partnership strives to promote responsible consumption and create a better future for generations to come.
---
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) is a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging solutions, with more than 50,000 teammates in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Our integrated packaging capabilities offer end-to-end solutions to help customers address their greatest challenges.
Certified Origins Inc
Certified Origins Inc
email us here