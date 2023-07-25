Telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On July 24, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which key areas of mutually beneficial interstate cooperation built on an equal and trust basis were discussed.

At the beginning of the conversation, Hero-Arkadag sincerely congratulated President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, noting that under his leadership the Republic of Uzbekistan was able to achieve significant success in socio-economic development and consistently improve the living standards of the people.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that today Uzbekistan is a dynamically developing country that makes a great contribution to ensuring global peace and stability. Turkmenistan highly appreciates relations with the fraternal Republic of Uzbekistan and attaches great importance to the progressive expansion of cooperation with our close neighbor and reliable partner.

In this context, it was noted that effective political and diplomatic relations are maintained between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The similarity or identity of the approaches of the two countries on key issues of world and regional politics serve as a solid basis for coordinating efforts in the international arena.

Expressing his deep conviction that the traditionally fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan will continue to consistently develop and deepen in the spirit of mutually beneficial strategic partnership for the common good, Hero-Arkadag, taking the opportunity, thanked the Uzbek leader for his great personal contribution and deep attention paid to strengthening bilateral dialogue.

At the end of the conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished each other good health and further success in responsible state activities, and peace, well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.