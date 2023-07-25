A telephone conversation was held between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

25/07/2023

On July 24, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Greeting each other, the heads of the two friendly states expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to exchange views on the current state and prospects of interstate cooperation that meets the fundamental interests of the Turkmen and Uzbek peoples.

The President of Turkmenistan congratulated his colleague on his birthday, wishing him good health, happiness and prosperity, as well as new successes in responsible state activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of the Republic of Uzbekistan. As noted, thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has entered a new stage in its development. Today, large-scale transformations are being carried out in the Republic aimed at improving the well-being of the people and the country's authority on the world stage.

Separately thanking the head of Uzbekistan for his personal attention to the development of strategic and good-neighbourly relations between our countries, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed the commitment of the Turkmen side to deepening the traditional interstate dialogue.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, the head of state noted that productive ties are based on strong ties of good neighborliness, friendship and brotherhood of the two peoples. In this context, the active development of the Turkmen-Uzbek partnership in a wide range of areas, including agriculture, power industry, oil and gas complex, chemical industry and other industries, was noted with satisfaction.

A close political and diplomatic dialogue is maintained, and actions on the international arena are successfully coordinated. Inter-parliamentary ties have also gained consistent momentum.

At the same time, it was emphasized that there is a great untapped potential, the realization of which will certainly serve the interests of both sides.

At the end of the telephone conversation, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished each other good health and great success in all endeavors, and happiness and prosperity to the peoples of the two countries.