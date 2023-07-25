John S. Nicholls Inducted into the National Auction Association Hall of Fame
John S. Nicholls inducted into the National Auction Association Hall of Fame for 2023 at its 74th annual conference and show in Oklahoma City, OK.
John Nicholls inducted as the 171st member of the National Auction Association Hall of Fame”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John S. Nicholls, president of the Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, has been inducted as the 171st member of the National Auction Association Hall of Fame. The association, which serves auction entrepreneurs with promotion, advocacy, education and community services presented the award at its 74th annual convention in July at Oklahoma City, OK.
The annual award recognizes a lifetime of commitment to the National Auction Association and the auction industry -- A commitment to continually improve both the organization and the industry as a whole.
In his announcement of John Nicholls’ induction into to the NAA Hall of Fame Spanky Assiter (NAA Hall of Fame 2007) said that Nicholls was a gentleman of strong character and unwavering loyalty who exemplified the best of his profession while always trying to improve someone’s life in a positive manner.
In his comments, John thanked his parents, family, auction team and the association members for their guidance, support, and assistance. He said, “The song “Blessed” which played during a photo montage could not have better described his life, dedicating the award to his parent’s Charles and the late Jean Nicholls.” He further restated his commitment to follow the theme of his NAA vice-presidency “that too much is given, much is required” and said that this honor is my lifetime commitment to continue give back to this profession and association.
A second generation auctioneer, Nicholls oversees all day to day operations of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group. John currently conducts over 350 auctions per year for Fortune 500 companies and is a licensed Realtor. Under John's leadership, Nicholls Auction was named Business of the Year by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
John and his family reside in Fredericksburg VA and is active at Spotswood Baptist Church and serves on several Boards of Directors and Advisory Committees in his community.
Some of John's honors include the following: 1994 Virginia State Champion Auctioneer, 2003 Virginia Auctioneer of the Year, 2003 World Automobile Auctioneer Champion (Nashville, TN), 2006-07 NAA Men's Division Champion of the International Auctioneer's Championship (Orlando, FL), 2015 National Auto Auction Association's Bernie Hart Memorial Auctioneer of the Year Award, 2016 Virginia Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame Inductee, and World Wide College of Auctioneering Hall of Fame.
Nicholls becomes only the third auctioneer from Virginia to be inducted in the NAA Hall of Fame, joining Morris Fannon of Pennington Gap (1977) one the purebred cattle industry’s most iconic auctioneers and J. C. "Jake" Horney of Wytheville (1997) a charter member of the Virginia Auctioneers Association.
For more information about Nicholls and the NAA visit www.nichollsauction.com and www.auctioneers.org.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
About the National Auction Association
The National Auction Association represents thousands of auction professionals from the U.S. and across the world. The mission of the NAA is to provide critical resources to auction professionals that will enhance their skills and successes. The NAA’s headquarters are in Overland Park, Kan. The association was founded in 1949. To learn more about the auction method of marketing, or to find an auction or NAA auction professional in your area, please visit www.auctioneers.org.
