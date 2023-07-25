FLAME BEARERS WINS BIG AT THE 44th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS, RECEIVING GOLD, SILVER, and BRONZE AWARDS
Flame Bearers is a community driving positive change, building connections, and creating a space where women athletes feel valued and empowered to share their stories,” said Mittelman.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flame Bearers, the first global storytelling platform focusing on women Olympians and Paraolympians, is pleased to announce Gold, Silver and Bronze wins at the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. The Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected storytellers from around the world.
— Jamie Mittelman, Founder of Flame Bearers
Flame Bearers is a place where women athletes share moving stories of grit, determination, and resilience via podcast, video and live events. Giving women Olympians & Paralympians a platform to share their trials and triumphs, Flame Bearers’ guests describe what life is like outside the games. Athletes share what matters most to them, and bringinging their unique perspectives to their stories. Flame Bearers believe these stories deserve to be heard.
“Because they inspire us, help us to understand the world better, and move us to tap into our own resilience, I want to give these amazing athletes the recognition they deserve,” said Jamie Mittelman, Flame Bearers founder and podcast host. “Far too little sports media coverage goes to women, and women are often overshadowed by their male counterparts…this changes now!”
“I am honored that The Telly Awards chose to honor our stories.“We are fearlessly driving positive change in the athletic community and beyond, to shine light on these incredible women athletes,” she added.
The following is a list of Flame Bearers Telly Awards:
Flame Bearers: Season 3 Trailer is the Silver Telly Winner in Branded Content - Student: Official Listing
Masomah Alizada (IOC Refugee Team): Cycling for Hope is the Gold Telly Winner in Branded Content - D&I: Official Listing
Masomah Alizada (IOC Refugee Team): Cycling for Hope is the Bronze Telly Winner in Branded Content - Podcast: Official Listing
Flame Bearers: Series Nomination for Season 3 is the Bronze Telly Winner in Branded Content - Campaign: D&I: Official Listing
Flame Bearers: Series Nomination for Season 3 is the Silver Telly Winner in Branded Content - Campaign: Social Impact: Official Listing
Mittelman is on a mission to make sure that people of all ages are inspired by women on the soccer field who look and sound like them. Her background is in media, having managed a $30 Million portfolio for the conglomerate of Yahoo, The Huffington Post, AoL, and Verizon. Jamie founded Flame Bearers while receiving her Masters in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, where she received the award for significant impact on the Harvard community.
Mittelman’'s work with Flame Bearers reaches 48 countries and recently received multiple Awards in the categories of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Public Service & Activism. Prior to Harvard, Mittelman received her MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business.
In its 44th year, The Telly Awards this year celebrated those who use their creativity and ingenuity to Break Through The Static of the ever-increasing ubiquity of video in our lives. The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 to honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens.
For more information about Flame Bearers, please visit www.flamebearers.com. To schedule an interview with Jamie Mittelman, please call or text Meghna at 973-369-8052,.
Flame Bearers is also very excited to launch Season 4 Special Edition, stay tuned.
