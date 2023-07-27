Chargebacks911 to Host Exclusive Workshop at MPC23, Aug. 23, 2023 in Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event MPC2023

Learn, Connect and Network with Chargeback Management and Fraud Mitigation Leaders

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargebacks911, a global leader in chargeback management technology, will host an exclusive workshop at MPC23, the thirteenth annual conference of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, representatives from both organizations stated. Designed to educate and inspire stakeholders from across the digital commerce value chain, the four-hour workshop will open the conference with expert perspectives on chargeback management and fraud mitigation.

Monica Eaton, Founder of Chargebacks911, thanked MPC for the opportunity, stating the workshop will feature leading innovators in the space who are deploying advanced solutions at scale.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing Chargeback University and our panel of experts to MPC23," said Eaton. "Merchants in attendance will have an opportunity to learn about the best practices for chargeback management, rule changes that are affecting businesses in 2023, and lots more. We can't wait to share our knowledge, take questions, and give companies the tools and knowhow to navigate the ever-evolving payments landscape."

Pel Faquiryan, Chief Growth Officer, Chargebacks911, concurred, stating, "Any time we can come together as an industry to discuss ideas, trends, issues, best practices, and the future of payments, the clearer our vision will be on the collective path to progress . Collaboration is at the heart of Chargeback University, and we can't wait to bring this course and some of the brightest minds in payments to MPC23."

Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, and publisher of Mobile Marketing and Technology, commended Eaton on her company’s thought leadership and innovative approaches to solving chargebacks and fraud in the merchant community.

“We’re excited to open MPC23 with this exclusive look at emerging chargeback and regulatory trends,” Ellerman said. “Chargebacks911 has assembled an honor roll of speakers and panelists, including Guy Harris, a former Bank of America executive and newly appointed Chairman of Chargebacks911.”

New rules, solutions, strategies

MPC event organizers thanked Chargebacks911 for opening their thirteenth annual conference with an exclusive workshop from 8:00 to 12:00 pm, and sponsoring the luncheon immediately following. Moderated by Pel Faquiryan, Chief Growth Officer, Chargebacks911, the workshop will cover the following topics:

NEW CHARGEBACK RULES TO IMPROVE WIN RATES

New technologies and business models such as recurring billing have made eCommerce more efficient than ever, but that has led to new fraud challenges that are changing the rules for fighting chargebacks. This session will explore how various stakeholders are rising to these new challenges, and new ways to combat current and evolving threats.

MANAGING FRAUD WHILE SCALING GLOBALLY

Being a global business also means dealing with global challenges, such as increased fraud threats and economic fallout from the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. This fireside chat with Pel Faquiryan and Guy Harris, Chairman of the Board, Chargebacks911, will cover best fraud-prevention practices for scaling, and ways merchants can keep chargeback levels in check while transitioning to a global business.

PIVOTING FRAUD FOR PROFIT

Criminal fraud and friendly fraud are not always mutually exclusive. Chargeback management that doesn’t take this into account will not only be less effective, but it could also make the problem worse. This session will explore the gray area between criminal and friendly fraud, and how 360º fraud protection can help reduce both.

CHARGEBACK MANAGEMENT IN THE DATA AGE

The hottest and most valuable currency for the future is data. The utilization of fraud rules engines is already presenting both opportunities and challenges in chargeback reduction. This session will analyze new trends and explore how collecting, collating, and reporting the correct data will power future decisioning.

ROUNDTABLE Q&A

Attendees and guests will have the opportunity to engage and interact with panelists throughout these discussions, Faquiryan stated.

About MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.

For more information, visit: https://mpcevent.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

About MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit https://mpcevent.com

About Chargebacks911

Founded in 2011, Chargebacks911 is the first global company fully dedicated to mitigating chargebacks and eliminating first-party fraud and misuse. As industry-leading innovators, Chargebacks911 is credited with developing the most effective strategies for helping businesses manage disputes and reduce loss in various industries and sectors within the payments space.

Chargebacks911 provides comprehensive SaaS solutions that are highly scalable for managing chargebacks, handling services and fraud strategy management. The company helps decrease the negative impact of chargebacks and provides real-time API connectivity and insights, thereby improving revenue retention using data-driven technology to help ensure sustainable growth for every member of the payment channel.

Chargebacks911’s unparalleled category experience and patented Intelligence Source Detection (ISD™) technology identifies the true source of chargebacks, automatically remediates fraudulently filed disputes, safeguards reputations, monitors feedback 24/7 and provides insight to proactively prevent future fraud. www.chargebacks911.com