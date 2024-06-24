FlexFactor appoints Rehman Baig as Chief Payments Officer

Rehman Baig

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexFactor Inc., a cutting-edge provider of decline recovery solutions for e-commerce merchants, is thrilled to announce the addition of Rehman Baig to its executive team as Chief Payments Officer.

Rehman brings a wealth of experience from leading product and partnerships teams at some of the most renowned fintech firms globally. Most recently, he served as the VP, Global Head of Product and Payment Partnerships at Adyen for the past four years where he was instrumental in driving product innovation and strategic partnerships. Prior to Adyen, Rehman held key payments leadership roles at industry disruptors including Square and PayPal.

As Chief Payments Officer, Rehman will lead FlexFactor’s Payments, Risk, and Finance efforts. His expertise in pushing the boundaries of commerce technology will be crucial as FlexFactor accelerates its mission to eliminate conversion gaps for e-commerce merchants everywhere.

“We’re excited to welcome Rehman to the team,” said FlexFactor CEO and Co-Founder, Elio Vitucci. “His extensive experience with building and scaling global payments solutions for the world’s top brands aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering world-class sophistication and value for our customers.”

FlexFactor CCO and Co-Founder Ze’ev Shoval added, “Rehman is a fantastic addition to our leadership team, He will play a crucial role in expanding our business portfolio and driving our strategic initiatives forward.”

Rehman shared his enthusiasm stating, “FlexFactor’s innovation in creating the world’s first full-service real-time decline recovery system is impressive. The clear value proposition for merchants of all sizes is compelling. I am excited to join the executive team to build the foundation for FlexFactor’s continued hypergrowth!”

About FlexFactor

FlexFactor is an AI-powered platform designed to close the conversion gap by instantly reviewing and recovering failed customer transactions at no risk to the merchant, and at no cost to the customer. FlexFactor offers coverage for all decline codes in real time for both e-commerce purchase and recurring subscription transactions. For more information, visit www.flexfactor.io